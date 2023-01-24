Butler suffered a lower back injury during pregame warmups and is out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler's streak of 11 straight appearances -- his longest of the season -- will end Tuesday. Without Butler, the Heat will likely hand more minutes to Haywood Highsmith, Caleb Martin and Max Strus. Butler's next chance to play arrives Friday against the Magic.
