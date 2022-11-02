Butler is a late scratch for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left hip tightness.
Butler presumably suffered the injury Tuesday against the Warriors, and he'll sit out the second game of the back-to-back set. Wednesday marks his first absence of the season. In his place, more minutes could be in store for Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and others.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Strong stat line in win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Struggles from field once again•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Records season-high six steals•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Productive across 28 minutes•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Comes close to double-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Leads Miami to win with 24 points•