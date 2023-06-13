Butler racked up 21 points (5-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 94-89 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Butler struggled mightily throughout the contest, but as usual, he picked up his aggressiveness in the fourth, scoring 13 points to keep the game competitive in the final minutes. The superstar forward wasn't as prolific during Miami's final two playoff series as he was versus Milwaukee and New York, but he always seemed to find a rhythm during crunch time and was one of the main reasons the Heat reached the Finals. Across 22 postseason games, Butler averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals with 46/36/80 shooting splits.