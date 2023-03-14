Butler amassed 24 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 13-15 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Jazz.

The 33-year-old star led the Heat in scoring, but Miami featured a balanced attack overall as seven different players scored in double digits, including all five starters. Butler has topped 20 points in five straight games and nine of 11 since the All-Star break, averaging 26.1 points, 6.5 boards, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 threes over that stretch as the Heat try to climb out of the play-in tournament and lock up a playoff spot.