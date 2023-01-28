Butler accumulated 29 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 110-105 victory over the Magic.

Butler returned to action Friday, coming up big down the stretch, leading the Heat to a hard-fought victory. Missed games continue to be a thorn in the side of managers, something that is likely to stick around for the remainder of the season. His per-game value is right where it needs to be, providing at least some comfort to managers. There is basically no way anyone will bite on a trade request, meaning those rostering Butler will simply have to keep their fingers crossed when it comes to missed games.