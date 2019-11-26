Heat's Jimmy Butler: Leads charge in win
Butler scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-100 win over the Hornets.
The 30-year-old tied Bam Adebayo for the Heat lead in scoring while also pacing the team in assists. Butler has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games and six of the last nine, averaging a dynamic 20.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.1 steals over that nine-game stretch.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Stat stuffing special in victory•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Thrives despite shooting struggles•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nabs second double-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Good to go Saturday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...