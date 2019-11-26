Heat's Jimmy Butler: Leads charge in win

Butler scored 21 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-100 win over the Hornets.

The 30-year-old tied Bam Adebayo for the Heat lead in scoring while also pacing the team in assists. Butler has scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games and six of the last nine, averaging a dynamic 20.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.1 steals over that nine-game stretch.