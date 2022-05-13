Butler supplied 32 points (13-29 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 43 minutes during Thursday's 99-90 victory over the 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The 32 points were a game high as Butler once again exacted revenge on the team that traded him ahead of the 2019-20 season. The 32-year-old averaged 27.5 points, 7.3 boards, 5.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 threes during the six-game series win over the Sixers, giving Butler plenty of momentum heading into the Eastern Conference Finals.