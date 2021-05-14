Butler tallied 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 106-94 win over Philadelphia.

Butler was questionable coming into the contest after getting poked in the eye during his last game, but the veteran forward appeared to see the basket just fine Thursday, leading Miami with 21 points and draining all four of his three-point attempts. Butler is enjoying his most efficient shooting season to date, posting a career-best 49.7 percent field-goal rate and averaging 21.5 points overall.