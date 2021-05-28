Butler finished with 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 loss to the Bucks.

The Heat have managed to dig themselves quite a hole and based on what we have seen thus far during the series, it seems highly likely their season could be coming to an abrupt end. Butler filled the stat sheet once again but simply had no help from his teammates, outside of Bam Adebayo, who tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes. Game 4 will be on Saturday and as per usual, Butler is certainly going to be at the forefront of efforts to at least send the series back to Milwaukee for a fifth game.