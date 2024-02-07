Butler provided 23 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 victory over the Magic.

It was another impressive performance at both ends of the court for Butler, who has scored over 20 points in six straight games and recorded multiple steals in eight of the last 12. During that latter stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 threes while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor and a dazzling 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.