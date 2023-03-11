Butler ended with 33 points (12-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Friday's 119-115 win over the Cavaliers.

Butler was efficient from the field and active on both ends of the court en route to posting another full stat line, but that's something fantasy managers regularly expect from the star forward. Butler has surpassed the 25-point mark in four of his last five appearances and is averaging a robust 25.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting an excellent -- and probably unsustainable -- 61.3 percent from the field and 60 percent from deep in six March contests.