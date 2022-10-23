Butler closed Saturday's 112-109 win over Toronto with 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.

Butler didn't record any defensive stats in the victory, but he provided plenty of offense with a team-high 24 points. He did much of his work from the charity stripe, going 9-for-11 from the line. Butler has scored exactly 24 points in two of the Heat's three games this season, and he's averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 boards and 4.3 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 85.2 percent from the free-throw line.