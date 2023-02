Butler closed with 23 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-15 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 victory over the Cavaliers.

Butler led all players in Tuesday's game in scoring and free throws made, also leading all starters in assists in a winning effort. Butler has tallied at least 20 points and five assists in 12 games this season.