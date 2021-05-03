Butler recorded 18 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's 121-111 win over the Hornets.

Butler had scored at least 20 points in each of the last three contests in April, but he's had a lower shot volume in May and has been limited to just 16.5 points per game across his last two appearances. However, the 31-year-old led Miami's starters with eight rebounds in Sunday's win, and he also finished second on the team with eight rebounds. In his seven games since returning from an ankle injury, Butler has averaged 21.7 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per contest.