Butler accumulated 30 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Spurs.

Butler's 30 points led the team in Saturday's loss. It was an efficient effort, as he only took 16 shots and went 8-for-10 from the line. Other than that, he didn't contribute much else, including no defensive stats. Still, the six-time All-Star is averaging 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals to go along with 21.8 points in 17 games this season.