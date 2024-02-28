Butler closed with 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and four steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Butler missed Miami's previous game while serving a suspension for his role in the altercation between the Heat and Pelicans last Friday. The star forward didn't miss a beat in his return Tuesday, complementing an efficient scoring line with strong work as a distributor and defender. Butler's four steals marked a season high, and he fell one assist shy of his fifth double-double of the campaign.