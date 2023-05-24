Butler closed Tuesday's 116-99 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 29 points (9-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

Things didn't come easy for Butler in Game 4, as Boston's defense finally showed up and made the All-Star fight for every point. Butler was successful in drawing contact, which resulted in 10 points from the charity stripe. If you eliminate that total, Game 4 marked a significant scoring regression for Butler, who is Miami's top offensive engine.