Butler posted 27 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a block in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Butler was the only Heat player to score more than 20 points on a night when Miami shot just 43 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three as a team. The Marquette product has been by far the Heat's most dependable offensive force this season, and he's been on an extended heater since returning from a COVID-related absence in late-January. Entering Monday, Butler averaged 23.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals in nine post-All-Star-break games.