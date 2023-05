Butler posted 28 points (12-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Monday's 103-84 victory over the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler once again did it all for Miami to help lead them to the NBA Finals, posting a team-high mark in points and steals while connecting on a team-best shot total from the field. Butler has tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in five of his last seven outings.