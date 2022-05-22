Butler's knee injury isn't expected to be serious, and there's a strong possibility he's available for Game 4, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Butler finished the first half of Game 3 with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes, but he didn't start the second half and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Victor Oladipo started the second half in place of the All-Star forward and played well, but Butler's potential availability for Game 4 would be a huge boost for the Heat as they look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.