Butler is probable for Monday's matchup against the Pacers due to right knee injury management, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler has played through the issue in two straight contests, and since Monday's contest is a standalone contest rather than part of a back-to-back set, the 33-year-old can be expected to play. Over his previous two appearances, Butler has averaged 28.0 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 33.0 minutes.