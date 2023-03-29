Butler (neck) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler took a seat for the first half of Miami's back-to-back set Tuesday, but he's expected to return to action Wednesday. Before his absence, Butler had appeared in 26 straight games and averaged 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.6 minutes during that stretch.