Butler (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

After missing a matchup due to a right knee injury, Butler returned to game action during Wednesday's win over the Lakers, in which he supplied 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes. The star forward is back on the injury report due to right knee soreness, though he is expected to play. Butler has appeared in four of the Heat's last five outings, during which he averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 30.5 minutes per contest.