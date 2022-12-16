Butler is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to injury management.

Butler's knee injury has continued to be monitored but has only been rested in back-to-back sets. Considering Saturday's contest is not a back-to-back it should be safe to assume Butler will play and handle his typical workload. Butler has averaged 23.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists across six games since coming back from injury