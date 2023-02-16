Butler totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Nets.

Butler tied for the team lead with six rebounds during Wednesday's defeat, but his overall results were slightly down from what he's used to, especially after he came within one assist of a triple-double Monday against the Nuggets. Over his 10 appearances heading into the All-Star break, he's averaged 22.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. The 33-year-old's performance against the Nets was likely just an off night, and he'll have over a week to rest before the Heat return to action against the Bucks on Feb. 24.