Butler (ankle) is listed as available for Monday's Game 4 against New York.

As expected, Butler has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest after missing Game 2 due to a sprained right ankle. The All-Star forward posted 28 points (9-21 FG) in 36 minutes during Miami's Game 3 win and is averaging 34.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals across seven postseason appearances thus far.