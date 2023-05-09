Butler (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 in New York.

After missing Game 2 due to a right ankle sprain, Butler has appeared in back-to-back contests, posting 27.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 39.0 minutes. Despite the questionable designation, the All-Star forward will likely suit up again Wednesday, but his official availability presumably won't be determined until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off.