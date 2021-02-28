Butler (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Butler is dealing with inflammation in his right knee, which has his status uncertain for Sunday night's game. The 31-year-old hasn't missed a game since returning from COVID-19 in late January, which caused him to miss 10 games. If Butler is sidelined, Max Strus and Andre Iguodala could see increased workloads.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Falls just shy of triple-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Solid line in narrow win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Logs third-straight triple-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Puts up another triple-double•