Heat's Jimmy Butler: Listed as questionable
Butler (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Butler missed Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to illness, and he could be in danger of missing a second game. If he is unable to play, Justise Winslow and Duncan Robinson should see slightly increased roles.
