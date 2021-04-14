Butler is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Denver due to an ankle injury.

The Heat haven't released any details, but it's possible they could simply look to build in some rest for Butler on the second half of a back-to-back. The star wing has been a top-10 fantasy player since the All-Star break, thanks in large part to his contributions on the defensive end. In Tuesday's loss to the Suns, Butler extended his streak of games with multiple steals to seven. In that stretch, he's averaging 21.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals.