Heat's Jimmy Butler: Logs 20 points, 13 dimes in win
Butler contributed 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.
Butler finished one assist shy of matching his career high. Furthermore, he was extremely efficient as a scorer and distributor, doing lots of damage at the charity stripe while posting zero turnovers. He'll look to keep it rolling during Thursday's matchup with the Cavaliers.
