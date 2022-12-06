Butler finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to Memphis.

Butler was cleared to play Monday, ending with a decent fantasy line in his 33 minutes on the floor. While it wasn't his best performance by any means, the fact he logged significant minutes is a positive. Ongoing knee issues appear as though they are going to linger, putting a cap on his overall upside. Recent history is going to mean his trade value is not reflective of his per-game production, meaning managers will simply need to ride things out moving forward.