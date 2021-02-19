Butler netted 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 win over the Kings.

Butler continues to make things look easy. Since his return from injury, Butler's played lights out as he almost single-handedly tries to bring Miami back from the brink. Over the past 10 games, his averages have flirted with triple-double numbers (21.6 points, nine assists and 8,6 rebounds), and his play has yielded improvement to his supporting cast. Bam Adebayo joined him with a triple-double of his own in the win.