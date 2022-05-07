Butler recorded 33 points (12-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 99-79 loss to the 76ers.

Butler was aggressive offensively during the first game in Philadelphia, attempting 20-plus shots and 10-plus free throws for the first time in the series. However, the All-Star forward's dynamic scoring night wasn't enough as Miami's supporting cast struggled mightily during the loss. Through his first seven appearances of the postseason, Butler has averaged 27.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals in 36.3 minutes.