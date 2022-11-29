Butler (knee) appears likely to miss the first of two contests in Boston this week, but he remains hopeful to return to the lineup for the Heat's second game against the Celtics on Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As of Tuesday, Butler hasn't yet joined the team in Boston, so the Heat are seemingly preparing for his ongoing absence to reach seven games Wednesday. The Heat will likely hold a practice or abbreviated workout Thursday, at which point the team should have a better idea regarding whether Butler will be able to play Friday. Butler's expected absence Wednesday should open up more minutes at forward for Haywood Highsmith (ankle) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) -- if either is available -- behind projected starters Caleb Martin and Max Strus.