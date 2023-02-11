Butler accumulated 16 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 97-95 win over the Rockets.

Butler had a rough night from the field, but he still salvaged his fantasy outing -- at least a bit -- thanks to his contributions in other categories while also scoring the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left on the clock. This was nothing more than an off night for Butler, however, as he has scored at least 23 points in five of his last seven outings while averaging 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game during that stretch.