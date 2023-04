Butler was absent from Thursday's practice due to personal reasons but is expected to be available for Friday's Play-In Game versus the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler played 38 minutes in Tuesda'ys Play-In game versus Atlanta after missing the Heat's final two regular season games. The star forward should be available again Friday and is averaging 24.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.3 minutes across his last 10 outings.