Butler finished with 24 points (7-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during Friday's 96-92 win over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Butler did just enough in the victory, lifting the Heat into the Conference Finals. While it was certainly not his best game of the playoffs, his mere presence provided the Heat with the lift they needed down the stretch. They will now face either the Celtics or the 76ers for the opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals. The Heat will undoubtedly be the underdogs but try telling them they that don't have a shot.