Butler ended Friday's 115-90 loss to Dallas with 12 points (3-7 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes.
This 12-point output was Butler's lowest-scoring tally since he posted a nine-point effort against the Clippers on Jan. 2. Still, at the very least, Butler has managed to feature in 10 games in a row, which is a positive sign for fantasy managers who had to deal with his constant absences in both November and December. The veteran forward is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game in January.
