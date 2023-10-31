Butler chipped in 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 122-114 loss to Milwaukee.

Butler dominated Milwaukee during the first round of the 2022-23 postseason, but he was average during the first meeting with the Bucks this season. In fact, Butler hasn't been anywhere near the player he was in the playoffs to begin the 2023-24 campaign. During Miami's run to the NBA Finals, Butler averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 39.7 minutes across 22 appearances. Through four games this season, he is averaging just 15.3 points and 3.7 assists in 32.3 minutes and has already taken a game off for rest purposes. Butler will surely find his groove eventually, but he's not off to a great start.