Butler went for 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes Friday in the loss to the Pacers.

Butler had topped the 20-point mark in eight straight prior to Friday's loss. Still, he's connected on greater than 50 percent of his shots in eight straight while collecting a steal in 15 straight. For the month of March, Butler is averaging 26.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.9 steals while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor.