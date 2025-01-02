Butler closed Wednesday's 119-108 win over New Orleans with nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

Butler returned from a five-game absence, struggling to find his rhythm despite the victory. It's been a topsy-turvy campaign for the veteran, delivering some vintage performances, while also missing multiple games and at times, looking lethargic on the court. Despite consistent trade rumors, Butler should continue to play a major role for the Heat, assuming he can remain relatively injury-free moving forward.