Butler racked up 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 104-93 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Butler filled the boxscore in the loss but was noticeably passive on the offensive end. He has been arguably the best player throughout the playoffs to this point, meaning there is likely to be some fatigue setting in. He will be doing everything he can to keep the Heat alive, starting with Game 2 in Denver on Monday.