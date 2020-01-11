Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nabs near monster double-double

Butler collected 33 points (12-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine points, two assists and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-113 defeat to the Nets.

Butler notably hounded the paint, charging for most of his shots on offense (7-of-9) and boards on defense (nine). In his first season with the Heat, the multi-time All-Star has shot better on the road (21.8 points under 49.6 percent compared to the 19.3 points with 38.9 percent at home). It's still a positive sign for the 30-year-forward, whose next contest is on Sunday at New York, who currently have one of the worst records in the NBA at 10-29.