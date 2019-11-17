Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nabs second double-double
Butler collected 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and three steals Saturday in the Heat's 109-94 win over the Pelicans.
Butler's season debut was delayed while he stepped away from the team following the birth of his child, but he's lived up to expectations since reporting to the Heat. The swingman has taken advantage of Justise Winslow's (concussion) absence to act as the Heat's de facto point guard, turning in three double-digit assist outings among his first nine appearances. Butler has supplemented his value further by averaging 2.8 steals thus far, which has helped atone for his decreased scoring output.
