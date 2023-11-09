Butler closed Wednesday's 108-102 victory over the Grizzlies with 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Butler has converted 5-of-8 three-point attempts over Miami's last two contests despite making just two in his first five appearances of the season. Butler took a backseat to Bam Adebayo in Wednesday's win but could see an uptick in shot attempts with the Heat's leading scorer, Tyler Herro (ankle), likely headed toward a multi-week absence.