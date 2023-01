Butler supplied 28 points (11-14 FG, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-117 loss to the Hornets.

Butler let the team in scoring and rebounds while securing a team-high-tying steals mark in Sunday's loss. Butler has scored at least 25 points along with five or more rebounds on nine occasions this season, including in two straight outings.