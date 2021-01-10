Butler recorded 26 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in a 128-124 away win Saturday against the Wizards.

Butler seemed unlikely to record a triple-double after entering halftime with two assists. He not only came close but also earned double figures in rebounds for the first time since last year's NBA Finals. Butler seemed to slow down afterward mostly because of a right ankle injury. Fortunately, he averaged 23.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in his past three games.