Butler scored 27 points (8-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with 10 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one block in Miami's 116-108 victory over Toronto on Wednesday.

Butler continued his phenomenal play in February by recording another double-double. It was a quiet scoring night for the forward until the fourth quarter where he scored 14 points, including two made threes. Butler hadn't converted on multiple threes in a game all season, so it was encouraging to see the five-time All-Star be able to stretch the defense a bit.