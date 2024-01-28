Butler ended with 28 points (11-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Knicks.

Butler led all Heat players in scoring and steals while ending two rebounds short of a double-double and two points shy of the 30-point mark in a well-rounded performance. Butler has posted 28 or more points in eight games this season while hauling in at least eight rebounds in three outings. Butler's trio of threes matched a season high mark, a feat he has accomplished twice this season.